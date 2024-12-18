Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Only Carhartt Can Perfect Carhartt

Written by Tara Larson in Style

Work in progress? Carhartt Work in Progress's latest collection is just the opposite. It's workwear perfection.

Carhartt WIP recently previewed its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which sees its most iconic pieces prepared for the transition seasons with fresh fabrics and stylish washes.

Carhartt WIP icons like the Detroit jacket, Single Knee pant, and Michigan jacket lead the SS25 collection, which is this time crafted with faux leather textures.

Other Carhartt essentials, like the Landon and Brandon pants, also appear in the latest collection, boasting delicious aged denim finishes.

Carhartt WIP is all about reworking and refreshing Carhartt's most classic workwear. Offerings like the Field & Craft collection and Carhartt WIP's SS23 delivery remaster beloved military jackets and cargo pants for modern-day appeal.

Carhartt's pieces also enjoy the life of luxury fashion every now and then. The label previously collaborated with Marni and sacai for extremely sought-after workwear, oozing the brands' playful and deconstructed touches.

But for those in the market for signature Carhartt with a little extra something-something, the latest WIP SS25 collection is scheduled to drop on Carhartt WIP's website at the end of November.

Be ready to update those holiday gift wish lists.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
