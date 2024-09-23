Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Carhartt WIP’s Fire-Resistant Slippers Are Seriously Cozy

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Carhartt WIP has crafted slippers equally as hard-wearing as the rugged workwear the brand originally made its name from. 

Created in collaboration with SUBU, a Japanese label specializing in winter sandals, the Carhartt WIP house shoes are made using Cordura’s signature strong fabric. The recycled polyester outer shell is not only abrasion-resistant but also flame-retardant (sparks from a campfire are nothing to these heavy-duty slip-ons). 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But beneath the tough exterior, Carhartt WIP and SUBU’s house shoes have a softer, cozier side. With a plush inner lining and a puffy 4-layer pillow insert, you’ll be grateful for these snug slippers in the depths of winter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In classic Carhartt WIP fashion, the slip-ons come in the brand’s signature “Hamilton Brown” color with its square-shaped woven label stitched into the center. They’re available now from select retailers for $88.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Carhartt WIP’s range of homeware often goes unnoticed. While its big-name collaborations and constant appropriation by high-fashion labels continue to steal the limelight, the brand is building up a substantial homeware range.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you’re a real Carhartt WIP devotee, it’s now possible to grab a tissue from a Carhartt WIP tissue box cover, water plants dressed in Carhartt WIP planters, and eat dinner from Carhartt WIP stoneware plates. Oh, and you can do it all while wearing Carhartt WIP slippers.  

Shop Carhartt WIP Here

Shop Carhartt WIP Here
Carhartt WIPMenard Jacket Blue/Rinsed
$200.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Carhartt WIPDucks Single Knee Pant Black
$165.00
Available in:
SMXL
Carhartt WIPBlanchard Check Shirt Arctic Lime
$110.00
Available in:
SMLXL

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
    • Style
  • Ungatekeeping The Workwear Brands In Our Rotation
    • Style
  • This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • The Battle Of The Inseams, Our Guide To The Best Shorts Lengths
    • Style
  • Workwear Skate Shoes: Carhartt & Converse Combine Perfectly
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Trench Coats and Fall Were Made for Each Other
    • Style
  • Carhartt WIP’s Fire-Resistant Slippers Are Seriously Cozy
    • Sneakers
  • Diesel SS25 Finds Beauty in Waste
    • Style
  • Salomon's Classic Trail Shoes are Revamped for The Cool Dads
    • Sneakers
  • Apple Designer Jony Ive's Moncler Collection Literally Reinvents the Button (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky Suited Up for the Bottega Veneta Show
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now