Carhartt WIP’s Fire-Resistant Slippers Are Seriously Cozy

Carhartt WIP has crafted slippers equally as hard-wearing as the rugged workwear the brand originally made its name from.

Created in collaboration with SUBU, a Japanese label specializing in winter sandals, the Carhartt WIP house shoes are made using Cordura’s signature strong fabric. The recycled polyester outer shell is not only abrasion-resistant but also flame-retardant (sparks from a campfire are nothing to these heavy-duty slip-ons).

But beneath the tough exterior, Carhartt WIP and SUBU’s house shoes have a softer, cozier side. With a plush inner lining and a puffy 4-layer pillow insert, you’ll be grateful for these snug slippers in the depths of winter.

In classic Carhartt WIP fashion, the slip-ons come in the brand’s signature “Hamilton Brown” color with its square-shaped woven label stitched into the center. They’re available now from select retailers for $88.

Carhartt WIP’s range of homeware often goes unnoticed. While its big-name collaborations and constant appropriation by high-fashion labels continue to steal the limelight, the brand is building up a substantial homeware range.

If you’re a real Carhartt WIP devotee, it’s now possible to grab a tissue from a Carhartt WIP tissue box cover, water plants dressed in Carhartt WIP planters, and eat dinner from Carhartt WIP stoneware plates. Oh, and you can do it all while wearing Carhartt WIP slippers.