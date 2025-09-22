Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Carhartt WIP's Ripped-up & Reconstructed Workwear Is Perfectly Imperfect

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Louther
Carhartt WIP x Louther shows what happens when you rip workwear apart and stitch it back tender. 

Carhartt brings the grit, Louther brings the urge to deconstruct, and together they create clothes that feel both familiar and strange, flipping the codes of utility into something raw yet intimate, like long-lost pieces from your family’s past.

For Fall/Winter 2025, Louther (formerly known as Loutre) designer Pia Schiele reworked six Carhartt staples entirely by hand in London. The seams are left exposed, proportions are bent, and the jackets feel less like uniforms than fragments of memory pieced back together.

The collection leans into Louther’s unfinished energy.

Oversized work jackets are pulled apart and rebuilt with their structure showing, mesh tank and short sets look fragile against Carhartt’s usual canvas stiffness, and a spiky white dress cut from repurposed Carhartt socks is both playful and a little unsettling. 

These are just some of the standouts in a six-piece capsule collection. Elsewhere, a cape stitched entirely from Carhartt jacket sleeves feels like someone peeled the arms off a dozen thrifted uniforms and turned them into armor. And Louther chopped up tan sweaters, rebuilding them into a pullover that wears like a memory quilt gone rogue. (Or Jedi?)

Louther doesn’t hide imperfections, it amplifies them, letting the rough edges stay visible so the clothes feel alive, still evolving toward their final form. It's built a sculptural yet layer-friendly collection, perfect for fall when it drops on October 1 via Dover Street Market.

The campaign imagery takes the artfulness of it all up a notch. It feels like school picture day with a twist, and the graininess of the pictures appears as though from a bygone decade.

That mix of nostalgia and peculiarity fits Louther’s philosophy of working with what already exists, whether through regenerated textiles, leftover stock, or locally sourced fabric. (Or, in this case, Carhartt WIP clothing.)

Carhartt wrote the book of workwear, Louther is tearing it apart.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
