Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

LOUTRE Is Designing the Future of Skatewear

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 5
Dover Street Market

If you’ve been looking for skate clothes that can handle a kickflip and then strut down a runway, get thee to Dover Street Market London for its launch of an exclusive LOUTRE collection. The pair are a good fit: LOUTRE's forward-thinking skatewear is very indicative of the indie direction that DSM has headed in the past few years and it's very, very good. 

LOUTRE's eleven-piece DSM-exclusive collection of knit pants, oversized hoodies, sweaters, and what looks like the coziest winter hat I’ve seen in all of my life is entirely made from upcycled or regenerated materials, a hallmark of the young brand.

LOUTRE was founded by photographer and surfer Pia Schiele who got into fashion out of her own desire to create the perfect, sustainable cotton drill pants. “I upcycle materials that are preexistent because there’s enough material to dress the world for the next many years without making any new fabrics,” she told Solo Skate mag in 2022. 

1 / 11
Dover Street Market

She doesn’t want to stop there, either. Alongside her clothing brand, Schiele runs LOUTRE Lab, her research and development hub. She’s creating fabrics using AI, innovating in the field of repurposed textiles, and even working on an app where she can 3D-scan someone to create the perfect-fitting clothes.

This she believes, is the inevitable future of shopping, where people will be able to use Face ID as a virtual fitting room, eliminating the need for brick and mortar stores once and for all. It sounds crazy, but so did using your computer camera to get fitted for glasses or having all of your credit cards stored in your Apple wallet once upon a time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Maybe we won’t have to order two pairs of the same jeans in different sizes, knowing we’ll eventually have to return one or both of them once they show up on our doorstep. It’s not a bad vision for the future of shopping. 

Schiele previously teamed up with skater Maité Steenhoudt for a Carhartt collab, in which they upcycled old Carhartt fabrics and jackets with Kevlar to make them more durable for skating.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For Atlantic Drift, a clothing brand that sells clothes, hats, and other nautical accessories for people who make hanging out on the water their entire personality, LOUTRE Lab created an exclusive jellyfish print using code, instead of photos and prints.

The end result was a bespoke print for Atlantic Drift that speaks to Schiele's inventive approach to designing real, raw clothes for real people.

Even if they’re the kind of people who would prefer a Saturday morning fishing off of a pier instead of storming DSM for designer pants. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If those releases were LOUTRE's toe-dip into more fashionable waters, the November DSM drop is a straight cannonball into the deep end and I’m very here for it. You don’t have to be a skater to wear perfectly baggy trousers, right? Actually, you know what? I can’t hear you under this LOUTRE hat. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    20 Best Canadian Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • Erykah Badu wearing Patta
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    20 Swedish Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • german clothing brands
    22 German Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Chris Pine seen wearing a navy coat, grey cardigan, red shirt, and grey slacks outside of the Today show
    Toasting Chris Pine's Peerless Granny Sweater Collection
    • Style
  • LOUTRE's debut Dover Street Market London clothing collection
    LOUTRE Is Designing the Future of Skatewear
    • Style
  • Reebok LTD's new Premier Road Modern is the latest sneaker off the label's luxury conveyor belt & is a clear level up from the Reebok of yeteryear.
    EXCLUSIVE: Reebok's New Luxury Line Is a Level-Up
    • Sneakers
  • denim tears cactus plant flea market levis collab
    Denim Tears x CPFM x Levi's Has Big Red Tab Energy
    • Style
  • Shark Hoodie
    Winter Essentials from StockX
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023