Asymmetric Frankensteined Workwear, Courtesy of Carhartt WIP by sacai

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
History has shown that whenever you see Carhartt WIP and sacai together, it’s safe to expect cleverly reimagined workwear. This time is no different.  

A total of 19 pieces that premiered at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year are finally landing, installment number three of the legacy workwear expert and Japanese avant-garde label's ongoing creative partnership.

In shades of pine green, dark caramel, and black, the collection includes puffered-up barn jackets, cargo mini skirts, and asymmetric zipper knits, all of which come decorated with co-branded logo patches. 

Propped against the pair's upcoming SS26 capsule's suited, restrained look, this current batch, with its earthy colors, thick cottons, wools, and leathers, appears sturdier, more rugged, and sees sacai really lean into Carhartt's roots in gear-making for arduous labor.

Since 2023, Carhartt WIP and sacai's mutual adoration for utilitarian outerwear has found a vessel in joint, deconstructed menswear classics. Items like the canvas chore coat have become sacai’s, well, canvas to subvert over and over again.

The latest selection of sacai’s reworked Carharrt WIP classics will be available online, beginning October 3. The devil sure works hard, but Chitose Abe works harder, consistently creating the high-fashion, heavy-duty clothes to prove it. 

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

