sacai x Carhartt Workwear Is as Huge as It Is Small

You’ve seen all the workwear staples in sacai’s new Carhartt WIP collaboration. However, you haven't seen them quite like this.

For Spring/Summer 2026, sacai has rebuilt a handful of Carhartt blue collar classics through exaggerated shapes and unexpected design mash-ups.

This is par for the sacai course. After all, we’re talking about the same brand whose “classics” collection is filled with Frankenstein'd wardrobe staples and is responsible for turning Carhartt dungarees into elegantly pleated dresses.

But still, Chitose Abe’s sacai is nothing if not indicative of newness.

The latest Sacai x Carhartt WIP collection is simple enough. The pants are big, the jackets are tightly tailored.

Double-knee carpenter pants are recut extra loos, oversized and curved around the leg. Meanwhile, classic chore coats are reimagined as piecemeal formal blazers and sharp full-length coats.

Once again, sacai is pushing Carhartt towards its dressy luxuriousness.

Not all of it is black tie, of course. A chore coat is manipulated into a bomber jacket — sacai’s signature outerwear piece — while T-shirts wear zippered pockets borrowed from hoodies.

When sacai's newest Carhartt designs hit stores next year, they’ll be joined by an abundance of unconventional blazers, hybridized bomber jackets, and extra oversized legwear. Because, beyond its Carhartt WIP collaboration, these are the defining styles of sacai’s SS26 offerings.

The Japanese label is once again making everyday clothing anything but simple.

