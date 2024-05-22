At Celine Winter '24, a Fantastic Symphony of Sleek Clothes

It's another good day to be a Celine fan, as the label has released yet another visual for its men's Winter 2024 collection.

For the Winter 2024 presentation by Hedi Slimane, Celine cowboys and sartorialist boys took over the Mojave desert to debut the latest menswear pieces (some moments were shot in Los Angeles, too).

The Winter 2024 visual opened with Celine-branded helicopters descending upon the desert highway, dropping off jukeboxes, which unleashed super energetic sounds known as the "Symphonie Fantastique," or "Fantastic Symphony."

Hector Berlioz composed "Symphonie Fantastique" in 1830 during a rather intense relationship (that explains the somewhat trippy music).

Slimane discovered the symphony when he was just a wee young Hedi, and now it's the score for his latest Celine show. Winter 2024 is also named "Symphonie Fantastique."

Regarding the clothes, Celine Homme Winter 2024 centered around the "return of tailoring," per Celine's press release. 1960s-style frock coats, three-buttoned suits, and waistcoats offer up sleek tailoring alongside luxurious finishes and materials like flowy silk and dazzling sparkles that danced underneath the desert sun.

Adding to the intrigue, rumors are swirling about potential changes in Celine's leadership. Speculation suggests that Slimane might be parting ways with the brand, with a Polo Ralph Lauren alum possibly stepping in as his successor. These developments add an extra layer of buzz to the Winter 2024 presentation, as many wonder if the latest is Slimane's last or the continuation of many more great visuals to come.