Celine Summer 2025 Belongs to the Girls

Celine sticks to its unconventional runway presentations, debuting its latest women's collection via another Hedi Slimane-directed film.

Celine's Summer 2025 women's presentation is filled with feminine energy, youth, and the idea of French summers. After all, Celine's latest is titled "UN ÉTÉ FRANÇAIS," which translates to "a French summer."

Slimane designed the newest offering while rereading Françoise Sagan's La Chamade, a novel about a woman named Lucille stuck between lovers, one a wealthy older gentleman and the other a younger, more passionate editor. Slimane also had Nico and the Velvet Underground playing in the background.

Celine Summer 2025 naturally has a heroine in its story, which honors the late French singer Françoise Hardy. Celine's woman wears a silk jersey headband featuring a short fringe, slick eyeliner, and a crisp classic bob (not that bob).

As for the Celine woman's wardrobe, short coats and mid-length pleated skirts feature classic tweed fabrications and houndstooth patterns, almost like a schoolgirl who has just been let out for the season.

Cutesy baby doll dresses also present silky bows and dazzling embellishments. On the other hand, jewelry is intentionally arranged and layered in the same manner as beach accessories.

Like seasons past, Celine Summer 2025 introduces a couple of new treats, including a new fragrance named after the collection, UN ÉTÉ FRANÇAIS.

Celine also debuts its new Teen Joséphine bag, designed with a curved handle for versatile wear and available in polished luxurious materials like crocodile and amber lizard.

All in all, Celine's Summer 2025 presentation quite literally declares a Celine Girl Summer. And honestly, it kind of has a ring to it.