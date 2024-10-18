Fat Tongues? Plush Suede? CELINE's First-Ever Skate Shoe Simply Shreds

CELINE's sneaker game is as strong as any luxury label — the fashion house just doesn't get enough credit for turning conventional silhouettes to its understated, elegant ways.

So, the CELINE Huntington skate shoe is a solid place to start, even if it comes after the tenure of longstanding creative director Hedi Slimane.

CELINE has long demonstrated a knack for solid accessorizing, turning out sumptuous iterations of everything from extant electronics to summery surf gear. The magic is in how CELINE creates a comprehensive worldview using recognizable codes, absorbing all angles into a cohesive worldview.

That includes its mainline collections, of course, rich with imminently wearable apparel and stylish leather footwear.

The $950 Huntington skate shoe is CELINE's first proper stab at the style, though it's long tackled adjacent silhouettes à la Converse Jack Purcell, Nike Dunk, and so on.

But the Huntington's fat tongue and streamlined suede upper instantly recalls several throwback Vans shoes, including the Lampin and recently revived Upland.

Of course, the key difference here is that CELINE's skate shoe is stupidly suave, a complete canvas of premium materials and thoughtful fabrication.

And that embroidered CELINE triomphe on the tongue doesn't hurt, tastefully subtle enough that only those in the know will know.