Chains NFT Is Building the Metaverse's First Jewelry Store

Much to do in the Metaverse these days, from streetwear simians to fake Birkin bags. Chains is trying to break through the blockchain, though, extending the reach of its flashy jewelry beyond the digital realm.

Available on Opensea and ravenously collected by users that congregate on Chains' Discord channel, Chains is a big undertaking for its founder, Jacob Bamdas, and his creative partner, the CryptoJeweler online.

Bamdas and the Chains team are working to create 10,000 unique "hyper-realistic pendants and chains" with aims of "blowing NFTs projects out of the water." Sound familiar? It shouldn't — according to Bamdas, Chains is unlike any NFT project that's come before.

As intimated earlier, Chains reaches into the real world. Specifically, each of its NFTs can be translated into a physical piece of jewelry, allowing its owner to flex their digital collectible as IRL ice. Forget NFT tattoos — this is a real flex.

"We want to bridge the gap between where the NFT space was, and where it's headed," Bamdas explained to Highsnobiety. "I wasn't a heavy believer in NFTs until quite recently [but] the second I realized the potential of the space, I knew I needed to create something different."

"When building Chains, I wanted to create a physical store of value for our digital NFTs, while producing artwork that was absolutely stunning."

Chains is angling to create the Metaverse's first luxury jewelry outlet too, joining the Sandbox goldrush by planning a digital boutique packed with opulent accessories.

Any NFT project worth its salt keeps its community in mind, though, and Chains is no different.

Actually, Chains might be totally different in that its community is practically at the project's forefront, right up there with the actual chains.

Chains promises to minimize owner profits, for instance, redirecting proceeds back into the project to maximize its potential and benefit users. Perks include passive income from sales generated at Chains' Sandbox shop and exclusive IRL "Holder’s Only" events at hotspots around the world.

The point is that Chains is offering its users a far more involved experience than the typical NFT. A purchase will gain users entry into an exclusive yet expansive club.

"We've grown organically to 23,000 members on Discord and 10,000 on Twitter in about seven weeks," Bamdas continued. "Without our community, we would be nothing."

Ahead of Chains' public mint on January 10, Bamdas is dreaming big of partners in both the digital and physical realms.

"In terms of NFT projects, our dream collaborators would definitely be RTFKT, BAYC, and Meebits," Bamdas said. "All of these entities have strong teams, great communities, and a solid vision for the future of the space."

"In terms of utility, we'd love to partner with companies like Tiffany & Co. or Louis Vuitton."

A few IRL partners are already lined up for future endeavors after the mint concludes, sweetening the pot for potential Chains clientele. Of course, as Chains knows, few things are sweeter than turning your unique NFT into a matching piece of jewelry.