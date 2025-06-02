Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Flat Sneakers Like Chanel Handbags

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
chanel
Chanel does flat sneakers like it does fine handbags. As perhaps the world's single most-powerful luxury label, even Chanel's approach to a verdant footwear trend is, of course, pure Chanel.

These low-top sneakers, quietly released as part of Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, are as close as Chanel gets to minding others' business.

Chanel does not do trends. It makes trends Chanel.

These flattened shoes are thus as much an acknowledgment of a current trend as they are of Chanel once again bending trend to its will.

chanel
Available at Chanel stores for $1,350, these sneakers are not for anyone. They are for the Chanel consumer. But they're also modestly clever.

The high-gloss calfskin and quilted stitching renders these as close to a foot-bound Chanel handbag as anything else in the maison's oeuvre. However, their sleek terrace-ish silhouette brings them closer to New Balance's RC42 than adidas' Samba.

But, to be fair, the metallic silver colorway does offer a modest nod to the imminently popular sneakers that Grace Wales Bonner envisioned for adidas.

Low-cut and flattened shoes are, and have been, the moment for over a year now, though it feels much longer. Indeed, we're probably on the third wave or so.

That Chanel is throwing its well-shaped hat into the ring now signals to the timelessness of the style. Not that there was any doubt of flat shoes' longevity but if there was ever a barometer for classically ageless style, it'd have to be Chanel.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
