What'cha Got There, Junya Watanabe & New Balance?

We spy with our little eye some new Junya Watanabe New Balances. Junya Watanabe kicked off day five of Paris Fashion Week with the reveal of some super-lowkey Spring/Summer 2024 sneakers by New Balance.

On the runway, between platform gladiator sandals and exaggerated-shaped 'fits, Junya Watanabe slipped in a single pair of black New Balance shoes to join the procession.

In up-close looks, Junya Watanabe's SS24 New Balance shoe offers a couple of eye-catching textures, including smooth suede for the toe and "N" logo. At the same time, a black buttery leather finishes out the upper.

It's hard to make out the actual New Balance silhouette that Junya Watanabe offers. However, it's worth mentioning that Junya Watanabe's New Balance sneakers boast a shape and details similar to shoes from New Balance's CT series.

Last but not least, a co-branded tag stitched to the tongue closes out the shoe, suggesting that we're in for yet another nice team-up from Junya Watanabe and New Balance. Sweet.

New Balance wasn't the only collaborator on Junya Watanabe's runway, of course. Like previous collections, Junya Watanabe SS24 had its fair share of partnerships strutting the catwalk, including team-ups with Levis and Innerraum. Nothing too crazy, like 18 linkups, though.

Junya fans can likely expect the SS24 New Balance collab during the Spring 2024 season. I know, so far. Hopefully, if we're lucky, they'll arrive early.

We reached out to Junya Watanabe's team for further details on the obscure New Balance shoes. In the meantime, you're more than welcome to help yourself to Junya Watanabe's monochromatic New Balances for the fall — a little stealthy snack to hold fans off till spring.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
