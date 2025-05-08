Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Return of the Wonderfully Wales Bonner-Ish Samba

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
adidas
You can thank Grace Wales Bonner for rejuvenating the adidas Samba sneaker so hard that it became the most ubiquitous shoe in the world. Walk down any sidewalk in any major city and just look down: Sambas everywhere.

Wales Bonner's Samba sneakers are so good that adidas simply cannot stop making its own.

Shop adidas Samba

Of course, the Samba shoe is an adidas original so who's really biting whom?

Well, consider the adidas Samba Long Tongues sneaker in "Earth Strata" and argue against it being a clear Wales Bonner "homage."

The shoe's earthy palette could go either way but that plus the detailing makes this Samba feel terribly Wales Bonner, no?

Then again, who's complaining?

Another opportunity to stock up on adidas' imminently wearable suede low-tops, made all the better by the statement tongue and subtly intriguing stitches, is likely to upset no one.

Wales Bonner's early take on the Sambas were so good in their textural intrigue, all muted colors and suede and chunky whip-stitching, that every subsequent Samba became hot by virtue of proximity.

Further, Wales Bonner cannily predicted the Samba's evolution with metallic makeovers and leopard prints. She then proceeded to elevate the style with weirdo mutations and, finally, her own well-deserved Samba style.

adidas was quick to capitalize on Wales Bonner Samba hype, evolving its other in-line styles to mirror the designer's artisanal terracecore touches, like lengthened tongues and textural leather patterns. Even rival sportswear companies and luxury designer labels took note.

So, expect this new round of Wales Bonner-ish Samba shoes to do brisk business when they soon hit adidas' website for $120.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
