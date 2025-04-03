Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Some Chanel Watches Are Jewelry, Others Are Pure Fashion

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

At Watches & Wonders 2025, Chanel showed up with a collection that felt like a love letter to gem-set artistry, hidden features, and one of the biggest themes at Watch Week this year, new case materials.

If you’ve been sleeping on the French fashion house's watchmaking, consider this your wake-up call.

Shop Luxury Watches

It all started with Chanel's updated J12. First introduced in 2000, the J12 was Chanel's game-changing ceramic sports watch.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, it’s back in a new matte blue that took five years to perfect. The shade debuts across nine references, ranging from minimal to fully iced-out in blue sapphires.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But this was only a taste of what's to come, the sapphire-set experiments only got wilder at Chanel's Watches & Wonders showcase.

Highsnobiety
1 / 6

Next up, The Boy.Friend Coco Art delivered a dose of graphic energy. Its grand feu enamel dial shows Mademoiselle Chanel studying her reflection, framed by 38 pink sapphire baguettes. The dial’s pop-art aesthetic was created using tampography,  twelve printed layers stacked by hand on white gold. It’s bold but deeply considered and right at home in a moment where square watches are quietly reclaiming the spotlight.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Then came the drama. Chanel introduced three new sautoir watches that double as jewelry (sort of like Chanel’s headphones), with secret dials hidden in a lipstick case, a Byzantine talisman, and an eye-shaped pendant modeled after Coco herself. These are timepieces made for red carpets and styled storytelling.

At Chanel, the line between fashion and watchmaking isn’t just blurring, it’s evolving. And I’m here for it.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
    • Watches
  • A Bruce Wayne-Level Timepiece Built With NASA-Level Materials
    • Watches
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
    • Style
  • An Underrated TAG Heuer Icon Ripped From the Race Track
    • Watches
  • The All-New Ultra-Thin Rolex Watch Is Already a Classic
    • Watches
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Sleek Skate Shoe Is Literally a Silver Bullet
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Levi’s Destroyed Its Latest 501s. Then, Patchworked Them Back Together
    • Style
  • The Most Famous Sneaker-Loafer Evolves, Again
    • Sneakers
  • Some Chanel Watches Are Jewelry, Others Are Pure Fashion
    • Watches
  • RIMOWA x Mykita: Indelicately Elegant German Engineering
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now