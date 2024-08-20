Jewelry, Watch... Wired Headphones? That's Chanel Première Sound (EXCLUSIVE)

Chanel's Première Sound Watch is more than a luxury timepiece, though it is that, too. Because, importantly, the Chanel Première Sound is also a pair of Lily-Rose Depp-approved wired headphones.

Depp, who wears the Chanel Première Sound in its debut campaign imagery, is perhaps the single most apt model for the occasion.

Besides being a consummate Chanel muse often pictured in the company of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Depp is one of the world's most stylish wired headphones enjoyers, at least partially responsible for the tech's recent stylistic resurgence. So, this casting? Quintessential Chanel genius.

The Chanel Première Sound? More Chanel genius.

Shaped by Arnaud Chastaingt, Director of the Chanel Watchmaking Creation Studio, the Chanel Première Sound is not any single thing.

It is, firstly, a sizeable 18k yellow gold-coated woven steel necklace created in the sautoir (oversized necklace) style, intentionally exaggerating the dainty band inherent to the Chanel Première watch series.

It is also a quartz timepiece that Chanel described in a press release as "an enhanced interpretation" of the Première Édition Originale, the original Chanel watch, complete with a case in the shape of the Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle's octagon-shaped stopper.

And, yes, the Chanel Première Sound is also a pair of wired earbuds that Chanel promised are "precisely designed to provide high-quality sound."

Of course, the earbuds can be worn separately from the elegantly robust chain should the wearer desire.

To quote Chanel — because who else knows Chanel better? — this kind of fluidity "embodies a spirit of freedom and audacity unique to Chanel."

Though it is perhaps the most reserved of the household names at the zenith of luxury, Chanel also has a longstanding knack for incomparably excellent accessory design.

The Chanel surfboard is arguably the world's greatest fashion showpiece but Chanel's Midas touch also extends from chainlinked grocery totes to basketballs (with complementary carrying case).

As such, little surprise that ever-prescient Chanel once previously dabbled in the realm of headphones, creating a set of quilted over-the-ear cans with Monster Cable in 2014 much to the satisfaction of producer Swizz Beatz (his Instagram post premiering Chanel's Monster headphones included about five dozen exclamation points).

Vintage Karl. The Chanel Première Sound, meanwhile, is all new-school Chanel.