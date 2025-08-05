Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
3-6-5 Converse Girl, Bumpin' That

Converse
BRAT summer never really ended, did it? Well, at least not according to the woman who coined it, thee Charli XCX herself. And to commemorate more than a year of pixelated lime green shenanigans, the Brit just launched the Charli XCX x Converse By You collab.

The pop star's very own Chucks design features a distressed-looking trompe-l'œuil outer shell as well as glamorously grimy soles, and comes complete with... a key.

The latter swings off of the high top sneaker's left heel, with a fitting locket charm hanging off the right. The ankle area, typically reserved for Chuck Taylor's famous All Star logo, is covered with one of three 3-6-5 partygirl-themed patches, as can be the bottom of the shoes.

Available in the colors Converse Black, Black Inc, Grey Lilac, or Brown Rice, the Charli XCX-isms are customizable, all of which do well to represent the Grammy winner's personal style and deliciously dark sense of humor.

Converse IS brat, apparently.

