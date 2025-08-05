3-6-5 Converse Girl, Bumpin' That

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

BRAT summer never really ended, did it? Well, at least not according to the woman who coined it, thee Charli XCX herself. And to commemorate more than a year of pixelated lime green shenanigans, the Brit just launched the Charli XCX x Converse By You collab.

The pop star's very own Chucks design features a distressed-looking trompe-l'œuil outer shell as well as glamorously grimy soles, and comes complete with... a key.

The latter swings off of the high top sneaker's left heel, with a fitting locket charm hanging off the right. The ankle area, typically reserved for Chuck Taylor's famous All Star logo, is covered with one of three 3-6-5 partygirl-themed patches, as can be the bottom of the shoes.

Available in the colors Converse Black, Black Inc, Grey Lilac, or Brown Rice, the Charli XCX-isms are customizable, all of which do well to represent the Grammy winner's personal style and deliciously dark sense of humor.

Converse IS brat, apparently.

