These Sculptures Are Essentially Jewelry for Your Home

Charlotte Chesnais launched her eponymous label in 2015, after spending 10 years under Nicolas Ghesquiere at Balenciaga. To mark the five-year anniversary, Chesnais is releasing an exclusive capsule with MATCHESFASHION. While Chesnais is best known for her jewelry, her exclusive capsule marks the first time that her sculptures has been available to buy, too.

Taking inspiration from the work of iconic sculptors Constantin Brâncuși and Alberto Giacometti, Chesnais’s art walks a fine line between form and abstraction. Her style borrows many of the qualities of the jewelry line, conveying the artist’s passion for conceptual shapes and clean lines.

Forged in bronze in a specialist atelier in France, the exclusive collection also includes fine earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings in the brand’s trademark vermeil, silver, and natural pearls. Find our favorite pieces below.

Double Palm Sculpture Ornament

Double Palm Sculpture Ornament

The Double Palm Sculpture is made of gold-tone bronze and features a clean but wandering line, which promises to be a dynamic addition to a shelf or table of your choice.

Hurly Burly Sculpture Ornament

Hurly Burly Sculpture Ornament

Hurly Burly tracks the journey of a point moving in a whirlpool-like fashion. The result is a mesmerizing centerpiece.

Initial Sculpture Ornament

Initial Sculpture Ornament

Two interlocking loops form an elegant arc that characterizes the Initial sculpture, making a strong reference to the architectural silhouettes of Chesnais's jewelry.

Pearl & 18kt Gold-Vermeil Ear Cuff

Pearl & 18kt Gold-Vermeil Ear Cuff

This 18kt Gold-Vermeil ear cuff embodies what makes Chesnais's work so fascinating. Although each piece is set, there's an undeniable feeling of momentum between the two aspects of this accessory.

Triplet Pearl & 18kt Gold-Plated Single Earring

Triplet Pearl & 18kt Gold-Plated Single Earring

The showstopper. This Triplet Pearl Earring seems to stand in perfect balance, with several focal points, each of which would hold your attention by themselves.

