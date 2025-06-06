Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas Sneakers Are Made to Be Blinged Out

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

adidas just dropped a new way to style your kicks. Dubbed JEWELACE, the brand's latest release includes a set of sneaker-sized charms designed to clip onto your laces and ice out your favorite three-stripe classics.

This includes gold-tone trinkets shaped like tiny sneakers, hearts, and trefoils designed to dangle from your Sambas or Superstars. Think of it as a little bling for your beaters.

And for those who like to accessorize everything to the max, it’s a chance to say: “Even my sneakers wear jewelry.”

These statement laces are available now from Japanese retailers like atmos for ¥2,750 (approximately $20, for everyone stateside). They are yet to arrive online elsewhere, but it's only a matter of time before the whole world will have access to these jeweled-up laces.

Last year was the year of the trinket. Handbags were being over-accessorized with every form of tiny accessory possible (and they still are), helping spur along a new wave of cluttered sneakers.

Lately, we've had Nike x NIGO sneakers wearing necklaces, dad shoes covered in antique charms, hiking boots dressed up in jewelry, and now, adidas joins in the fun.

While some sneaker customizers have long been adding jewels to sneakers, there's an increasing batch of shoes arriving already blinged out.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
