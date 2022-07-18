Chloe Cherry & Her Blank-Stare Pout Are Urban Decay's New Muses

Love it or hate it, Chloe Cherry's buxom pout is Urban Decay's latest muse.

On July 13, the Cali-based makeup brand — once home to the beloved Naked palette (RIP) — unveiled its new Vice Lip Bond liquid lipstick alongside a campaign featuring Euphoria star and her even-more famous plump lips front and center.

Dubbed a "lightly fictional memoir," the Vice Lip Bond's visuals see the new glossy lippies get smeared, submerged in water, and experience a thunderstorm while on Chloe Cherry's lips, displaying the lipstick's reputed long-wear properties.

Vice Lip Bond shades receive risqué monikers like "PDA," "Safe Word," "Unbreakable," and "Shock Value," terms equally ideal for summing up Cherry herself, who went from starring in adult films to being the breakout lead in HBO's mega-hit series.

The campaign's Y2K collages similarly align with Cherry's personal brand: the actress' social media presence leans heavy on an angelic aughts aesthetic.

So, ultimately, the linkup between Urban Decay and Cherry is basically perfect. The beauty brand tapped the internet's most talked about lips to promote its new lipstick. 10/10

Indeed, since Cherry first appeared on our screens as Faye during Euphoria's second season, social media couldn't shut up about two things: Cherry's character making bad situations worse and her "dissociative pout."

Though Cherry has confirmed she's had a filler, she doesn't quite understand the hoopla over her plump pucker-uppers. She once said that the "the amount of headlines... commenting about my lips has been surreal."

"I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa, Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale."

Regardless of the discourse surrounding Cherry's filler, the actress is walking runway shows and booking fashion campaigns left and right. And, now, Urban Decay is a stan.

Sorry to the haters but Chloe Cherry's stone-eyed kisser ain't going anywhere.