Salomon's XT-6 Goes Urban

No one does Gorpcore quite like Salomon. Exhibit A: its new XT-6 GORE-TEX Concrete Jungle collab with atmos.

On its own, the Salomon XT-6 was already one of the first (and best) hiking shoes to go mega-mainstream in the fashion circuit. Its functional exterior and grippy soles fit right into the Gorpcore trend.

Now, with an even grittier upgrade thanks to Tokyo-based sneaker retailer atmos, the XT-6 GORE-TEX is almost too fly to function. Almost.

atmos' creative director Hirofumi Kojima first teased the sneakers on his Instagram, and fans were quick to express their excitement and eagerness — though an official release date is still unknown.

For others, a few fire emojis were enough said. Honestly, same.

As for the build, the traction-happy lug sole meets the two-toned upper in standard XT-6 fashion, but the detailing around the midsole is where things get dark(ish).

Black splats complement the shoe’s gray base, which mimics the color of concrete. Who knew a sidewalk could be so stylish?

Reflective paneling lines the upper, adding some contrast to the gray and black detailing. The tongue features the atmos brand logo, but everything else stays more or less the same with this model as other XT-6 variations.

Despite its name, the Concrete Jungle XT-6 GORE-TEX is still as trail-ready as any of its hike shoe contemporaries.