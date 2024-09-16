Moon Boot's First Sneaker Is the Iconic Snow Boot Gone Urban (EXCLUSIVE)

That's one small step for man and one giant leap into the sneaker game for Moon Boot. At least, I think that's how Neil Armstrong's famous quote went (I'm totally kidding, of course).

However, the Moon Boot universe is expanding, with the snow boot brand welcoming its first-ever sneaker, the Park Icon.

Moon Boot's Park Icon is literally a shrunken version of the OG Icon snow boots, reimagined as a slip-on sneaker for the concrete jungle.

In recent years, we've witnessed the Moon Boot become normalized beyond the slopes. On any regular smegular day, you might catch Rihanna or Lil Nas X flexing Moon Boots in the streets — even on warmer days without a lick of snow on the ground.

The Park Icon leans into the Moon Boot's new everyday appeal, wrapped in an easy-on design that borrows details from the OG boots.

The Moon Boot sneaker flaunts a low-rise look, complete with convenient pull tabs for painless on-and-off wear. According to Moon Boot, the Park Icon also features a "featherlight, ultra-flexible construction" that's also water repellent, making the sneaker ready for whatever weather comes its way.

Underfoot, the Moon Boot sneaker offers up a cushioned midsole and a thermoplastic rubber tread on the outsole, promising a comfy, stable stride in the Moon Boot sneaker.

Like the iconic, well, Icon boot, Moon Boot's Park Icon sneaker rounds off with those familiar thick rope laces and branding moments, keeping up the label's tradition.

The Park Icon is part of a bigger Park family, which includes the Park Soft, a puffer slip-on, and the Park Sneaker Boot, an urbanized hybrid.

Moon Boot's Park shoes, including the Park Icon, are now available on the brand's website in a variety of colorways, from timeless black-and-white to vibrant sky blue.

The Moon Boot's debut sneaker also fronts the label's new SOLEMATE campaign, which speaks to finding your perfect shoe match. Did I mention the Park Icon's soles are ambidextrous and, therefore, identical?

"There's something primal about slipping into a pair of Moon Boots. It's like returning to childhood, but with the confidence of a solid step, no matter the ground beneath you," Mirko Massignan, General Manager at Moon Boot, told Highsnobiety.

"Wearing them isn't just walking in the snow; it's facing it with a big smile. That led us to develop the Moon Boot Park Icon, blending nostalgia with ultimate comfort for the OG urban slip-on experience."