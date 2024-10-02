Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Short Shorts, Chloe Sevigny Make Seasonal Confusion Chic

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Sweater weather's got nothing on Chloë Sevigny's short shorts.

It might be autumn, but the actor and perpetual it-girl isn't playing by the rules. On Monday, Sevigny was photographed strolling New York City in a seasonally confused 'fit — one that only a style icon of her caliber could pull off.

On top, Sevigny bundled up in a wool peacoat and sweatshirt, a totally appropriate combo for the chill we're feeling in the Big Apple. On bottom, however, the star opted for a pair of teeny, tiny varsity shorts.

Sevigny completed the ensemble with classic tortoiseshell shades, a leather LOEWE tote, and a pair of her favorite shoes: ECCO's Biom C-Trail, a ballet-flat-sneaker hybrid that she's worn out several times recently.

The finishing touch? An iced coffee, a key element of any Hot Girl Walk.

Currently, Sevigny is promoting her latest project, a role in Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, a series dramatizing the infamous Menendez brothers trial. Sevigny appears in the show as Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, Lyle and Erik's mother.

At the Monsters premiere, Sevigny looked as chic as ever in a leather, bomber jacket-like dress by none other than Phoebe Philo.

It-girls come and go, but Sevigny has managed to remain, well, cool over the course of her decades-long career. There's a reason everyone from Supreme to Warby Parker to Opening Ceremony clamor for a piece of her idiosyncratic style — and why we're reconsidering the merits of micro-shorts in October.

