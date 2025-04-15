Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Creating a pair of JiyongKim x Clarks shoes is a painstakingly slow process. 

Korean designer JiyongKim specializes in sun-bleaching, a technique where fabrics are left in nature for months on end. And on his Clarks collaboration, every intricate anomaly in the color of the shoes has been shaped by the sun’s powerful rays, slowly and naturally bleaching pieces of cloth to have a unique patina.

Shop Clarks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“The sun-bleaching process varies widely and depends on... material, time of year, and chance. That’s the charm of this process: You ultimately leave things up to nature and serendipity," Jiyong Kim, founder of the brand, previously told Highsnobiety. "We hope to [make] people question what can be considered valuable and to examine their own relationship with beauty and consumption."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This patient process, normally found creating detailed patterns on Kim's workwear-inspired jackets or loose-fitting pants, is brought onto footwear in collaboration with Clarks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First previewed last year at the designer’s Paris showroom, he’s crafted a four-piece collection with the legendary English shoemakers, consisting of its Desert Trek, Wallabee, and Wallabee Cup models. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Two collaborative Wallabee Cup shoes were launched (and swiftly sold out) last year on the designer’s webstore, but the other two models are just now being released, arriving on April 20. 

An otherwise simple all-black shoe, the Wallabee comes with light brown hits of bleaching on the medial panels, while the Deserk Trek has an extra piece of textured fringed material added to the upper. By nature of their creation, no two pairs are the same. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That’s the beauty of JiyongKim’s sun bleaching, the LVMH Prize-nominated designer's creations have irregularities only achievable by the slowly crafted and artisan-made.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Issey Miyake Homme PlisséPolo Shirt Basics
$350.00
Available in:
23
adidasTokyo Decon W
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RierPopeline Bermuda Shorts
$725.00
Available in:
SL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
    • Sneakers
  • Martine Rose's Clarks Walk on the Wild Side of Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • Weaving Supremely Textured Intricacy Into a Pair of Not-So-Ordinary Clarks
    • Sneakers
  • Beautifully Woven Clarks Are Back on the Menu, Finally
    • Sneakers
  • Inside PAF's Sweet Dreams of Techy Clarks & On Sneakers
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge
    • Sneakers
  • This Nicely Textured Nike Air Force 1 Is Easter Egg Hunt-Ready
    • Sneakers
  • Brace for the Post-Margaux Strike of Bowling Bags
    • Style
  • Two Outfits, One Message: Paige Bueckers Makes Her Grand Entrance
    • Culture
  • Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Was Already Bold. Now, It's a Straight Stunner
    • Sneakers
  • Jordan's Ultimate Sneaker Hybrid Looks Familiar (& Brick-Flavored)
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now