This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
CLOT's wild new adidas wants to take you to brunch, in a way. The CLOT x adidas Superstar Dress shoe is an energizing blend of a classic adidas silhouette and a full-on dress shoe drenched in an espresso sunrise colorway.
Honestly, the combination of an adidas Superstar and a quality leather lace-up is a lot like mixing an espresso shot with orange juice — sounds strange, until you try it.
The adidas Superstar Dress's upper wears standard Superstar standouts, including that good ol' shell-toe design and the usual perforated detailing in between the Three Stripes.
A stitched orange panel breaks up the Superstar Dress sneaker’s white upper, serving as the proverbial orange juice in this morning beverage of a sneaker.
Coffee-colored accents at the Three Stripes and midsole constitute the espresso, and the milk-white upper acts as the cream. Voilà! An espresso sunrise for your feet — the ultimate brunch shoe if I've ever seen one.
Elsewhere on the sneaker, CLOT reminds us why it's the king of sole with a dressy stacked outsole that takes the already esteemed Superstar to new heights in every sense of the word.
Add on the soft-tooth outsole that's pretty much synonymous with CLOT's adidas collabs, and this already spicy sneaker gets even hotter.
Soon available on the adidas website for $200, the CLOT Superstar Dress is the perfect reflection of the current state of hybrid footwear: Weird as all get-out. This is especially true for the Three Stripes, as evidenced by wacky gems like its trail-ready Mary Jane or the super wild Handball Spezial Loafer.
Getting a lil freaky with otherwise normal sneaker shapes is pretty much adidas' whole thing right now.
