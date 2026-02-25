Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
CLOT's wild new adidas wants to take you to brunch, in a way. The CLOT x adidas Superstar Dress shoe is an energizing blend of a classic adidas silhouette and a full-on dress shoe drenched in an espresso sunrise colorway.

Honestly, the combination of an adidas Superstar and a quality leather lace-up is a lot like mixing an espresso shot with orange juice — sounds strange, until you try it.

The adidas Superstar Dress's upper wears standard Superstar standouts, including that good ol' shell-toe design and the usual perforated detailing in between the Three Stripes. 

A stitched orange panel breaks up the Superstar Dress sneaker’s white upper, serving as the proverbial orange juice in this morning beverage of a sneaker.

Coffee-colored accents at the Three Stripes and midsole constitute the espresso, and the milk-white upper acts as the cream. Voilà! An espresso sunrise for your feet — the ultimate brunch shoe if I've ever seen one.

Elsewhere on the sneaker, CLOT reminds us why it's the king of sole with a dressy stacked outsole that takes the already esteemed Superstar to new heights in every sense of the word. 

Add on the soft-tooth outsole that's pretty much synonymous with CLOT's adidas collabs, and this already spicy sneaker gets even hotter.

Soon available on the adidas website for $200, the CLOT Superstar Dress is the perfect reflection of the current state of hybrid footwear: Weird as all get-out. This is especially true for the Three Stripes, as evidenced by wacky gems like its trail-ready Mary Jane or the super wild Handball Spezial Loafer

Getting a lil freaky with otherwise normal sneaker shapes is pretty much adidas' whole thing right now.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
