adidas’ Spruced-Up Superstar Gets Extra Sophisticated

It’s hard to know what to call the adidas Originals by Edison Chen Clot Superstar. On the one hand, this is a brogue dressed in leather, tassels, and even decorative punch holes (a technique known as broguing). But, on the other hand, this is an adidas superstar.

The formalized sneaker is an unusual hybrid that gives adidas’ classic shell-toed shoes some preppy characteristics.

So far, the collaborative sneakers have been released in two simple colorways — either white with black stripes or the inverse (black with white stripes), two color combinations that remain unchanged since the days Run DMC gave the adidas Superstar its legendary status.

Now, a third rendition has emerged, and this is the most dapper of the lot.

With an entirely tan-colored upper, the latest adidas Originals by Edison Chen Clot Superstar has complementary dark leather features and hits of white on the midsole.

Being the only colorway (so far) where adidas’ inimitable three stripes aren’t offered in a contrasting color means this iteration looks more like a formal shoe at first glance.

A surprise drop, the tan-colored shoe will be released exclusively via Edison Chen's JUICE store on October 12 before a larger release.

Since reviving their partnership a year ago, it’s been a busy 12 months for Clot and adidas, including ultra-breathable sneakers, more hybrid footwear (in the form of adidas Gazelle Espadrills, and strangely square-toed Stan Smiths.

There are likely more formal Superstars to come, too: some of the colorways from Clot’s SS24 show are still yet to arrive.