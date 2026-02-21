adidas’ Strappy Mary Jane Sneaker Looks Good Enough for the Trails

adidas' newest Formotion Mary Jane sneaker is on the right path. More like, the right trail, really.

The Formotion Mary Jane 2.0 is essentially a hiking-style sequel to the previous ballet sneaker. It features a stylish yet durable design, complete with leather and suede-like touches and ultra-chunk soles infused with adidas' comfy Adiprene technology.

There are also these adjustable straps wrapping the sneaker, which give Formotion Mary Jane trail-shoe energy. At the same time, it can also be seen as a cool new way of doing ballet straps, in outdoor-ish fashion, of course.

adidas' Formotion Mary Jane 2.0 does a good job of keeping the original's good looks, set to debut in three nice colorways. As we speak, a "Core Black" option is already available on adidas Singapore's website for $129.

The adidas family is honestly booming with Mary Jane sneakers, especially with flatter models like the Samba Jane and the Tokyo MJ. With the thick-soled Formotion Mary Jane in the mix, there's something for the chunky sneaker diehards, too.

