adidas & CLOT’s Meshtastic Sneaker Is Another Breezy Banger

When it comes to breezy sneakers, adidas and CLOT are an unbeatable duo. The latest example? The CLOT x adidas Superstar Breathe, a meshed-out reinterpretation of the classic adidas Superstar sneaker.

Though its silhouette is identical to the classic Superstar, the Superstar Breathe features a breezy mesh upper, adding to the CLOT x adidas collaboration's overarching theme of breathing, specifically the “Breathe In, Breathe Out” concept the Superstar shoe was designed around, as stated in CLOT's press release.

Furthering this ultra-airy vibe, the CLOT Superstar forgoes the standard leather upper we'd see with traditional Superstars, instead boasting a breathable mesh.

The Three Stripes are stitched into the material in low-contrast hues, offering a more minimalist design. Each shoe also has unique variations in the spirit of Yin and Yang.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The right shoe represents "introspection and inclusiveness," featuring bright green stripes and the Chinese characters for CLOT on the side. The left shoe represents "externality and dynamism," with muted, mint-hued stripes with Superstar printed along the side.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Man, this shoe is deep!

The Superstar Breathe also features a sandy, high-rigged, serrated sole and a half-shell toe box, which folds a classic vibe into a minty, fresh silhouette.

Launching exclusively on CLOT's store, Juice, on September 27, the Superstar Breathe sneaker retails for 1,199 HKD (about $154).

This is not the first time CLOT and adidas have teamed up to give a popping adidas silhouette a texturally experimental upgrade.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the start of summer, adidas and CLOT dropped the adidas by CLOT Gazelle, which answered the question: What if an adidas football sneaker was also an espadrille?

From oceanic summer air to autumnal winds, embracing the breeze is what adidas and CLOT do best.