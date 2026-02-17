adidas’ Crazy Handball Sneaker-Loafer Is Too Wild for the Office

adidas' most basic loafer is somehow also its wildest. Duality — it's not just for sneaker silhouettes. It applies to patterns, too.

This sporty loafer takes the classic Handball Spezial sneaker silhouette and transforms it into an office-ready slip-on.

Instead of traditional laces, this new adidas Handball Spezial shoe wears the low-cut moccasin-style upper found atop most loafers. Pretty standard stuff — so far.

Instead of adidas’ traditional Three Stripes, this mixed-up suede loafer wears contrast stitching at the midfoot, a pared-down approach to the sneaker house's signature branding. Additionally, the upper wears gold button-like adidas Trefoils, boosting the sneaker's 9-5 steez.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like most sneaker-loafer hybrids, things get spicy on the bottom with a rubber outsole that brings a sporty aura to the otherwise corporate shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This boardroom simplicity is turned on its head with the Handball Spezial Loafer's full leopard-print upper. Talk about a wild side, on all sides.

In addition to the bold print, the Handball Spezial Loafer's upper is made with a hairy suede that gives the sneaker some textural distinction. adidas might not do a lot of loafers. But furry uppers? Oh, the Three Stripes is very familiar.

Available on the adidas website for $110, the loafer also comes in a muted cream colorway, which is probably more appropriate for day-to-day office wear than its jungle-coded counterpart. But at this point, wild animal prints are basically neutrals, right?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.