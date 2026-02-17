adidas’ Crazy Handball Sneaker-Loafer Is Too Wild for the Office
adidas' most basic loafer is somehow also its wildest. Duality — it's not just for sneaker silhouettes. It applies to patterns, too.
This sporty loafer takes the classic Handball Spezial sneaker silhouette and transforms it into an office-ready slip-on.
Instead of traditional laces, this new adidas Handball Spezial shoe wears the low-cut moccasin-style upper found atop most loafers. Pretty standard stuff — so far.
Instead of adidas’ traditional Three Stripes, this mixed-up suede loafer wears contrast stitching at the midfoot, a pared-down approach to the sneaker house's signature branding. Additionally, the upper wears gold button-like adidas Trefoils, boosting the sneaker's 9-5 steez.
Like most sneaker-loafer hybrids, things get spicy on the bottom with a rubber outsole that brings a sporty aura to the otherwise corporate shoe.
This boardroom simplicity is turned on its head with the Handball Spezial Loafer's full leopard-print upper. Talk about a wild side, on all sides.
In addition to the bold print, the Handball Spezial Loafer's upper is made with a hairy suede that gives the sneaker some textural distinction. adidas might not do a lot of loafers. But furry uppers? Oh, the Three Stripes is very familiar.
Available on the adidas website for $110, the loafer also comes in a muted cream colorway, which is probably more appropriate for day-to-day office wear than its jungle-coded counterpart. But at this point, wild animal prints are basically neutrals, right?
