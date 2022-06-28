Coach Explores The World of Wesselmann

Collaborations between fashion brands and artists can often seem forced or even unnatural, yet when it comes to Coach's homage to Tom Wesselmann, it's anything but.

Renowned as one of the leading Pop artists of the Swinging Sixties before his passing in 2004, Wesselmann was a one of a kind, thanks to his unique outlook on nude, still life, and landscape, as well as the ingenious way he integrated everyday objects into his work.

COACH / © 2022 Juergen Teller

Inspired by the late artist’s playful and optimistic spirit, Coach reveals its latest seasonal collection, which features a myriad of nods towards Wesselmann’s work and will be launched both in-store and via the Coach website on June 29.

“Like my collections for Coach, Tom Wesselmann’s work is inspired by the extraordinary found in the everyday and the universal references that bring us together,” explains Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, who worked closely with the artist’s family and estate for this collection.

“Sensory and joyful, our collaboration is a tribute to the sense of pleasure Tom found in the process of creating. I’m very honored to have worked with his family to bring it to life, and proud to share his work with a new generation.”

COACH / © 2022 Juergen Teller 1 / 5

Captured with a Juergen Teller-shot campaign starring Hari Nef, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and Manami Kinoshita, the collection is an ensemble of reimagined classic Coach styles like the Rogue, Duffle, and shearling jackets each decorated with classic Wesselmann motifs, as well as jacquard and heritage glove-tanned leather.

Teller’s campaign is an obvious exploration into the unique mind of Wesselmann, as a myriad of color is met with oversized everyday objects, while an accompanying film introduces a poem, written and read by Jamal, too inspired by the artist’s work.