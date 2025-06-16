Louis Vuitton's World Through the Lens of Augmented Reality

Crafted for Luxury, an exclusive event hosted by American technology and social media company Snap, offered an opportunity to analyze the latest developments in luxury fashion.

At the event, Snapchat unveiled the first augmented reality (AR) experience developed for its AR glasses, Spectacles. Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton both brought their distinct worlds to life through this immersive technology.

Marking the launch of its Lucky Collection, Christian Dior Couture designed an activation exploring craftsmanship and astrology. An interactive and sensory experience, guided by the house’s iconic bee, allows you to select a card linked to astrological signs that become fragmented, are virtually sewn together, and then brought to life.

Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, took the opportunity to celebrate the reissue of its fragrance Sun Song, from the Les Parfums de Cologne collection.

LV’s immersive experience lets you and your friends interact together with the fragrance's key ingredients, offering a new perspective on how it was developed by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

Luxury brands have already reached over 256 million people globally through Snapchat, and the social media platform will be hoping this AR experience deepens its relationship with a new generation of luxury shoppers. It is this cohort of young consumers that was the topic of conversation when Highsnobiety founder David Fischer took to the stage for a discussion with Alicia Edmonds-Smith, senior director of EMEA communications at Snapchat.

Delving into how authenticity has become increasingly important for online content creators, the many ways brands can develop communities, and the huge importance of digital platforms for luxury brands, the conversation included insights from Fischer such as: “The most important thing that you understand as a brand, [is] that it's an exchange with the consumer. That it's not a one-way street. It's a conversation that you're having with that consumer and it is your job to seamlessly embed yourself in that conversation, in that world of that consumer.”

How AR technology can become a tool for luxury brands to converse with their consumers is a relatively new concept. And with its Spectacles glasses, Snapchat is at the forefront of exploring it.