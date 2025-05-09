A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans

First, Beyoncé. Now, Jordan. Levi's is doing it big for 2025.

The 172-old denim brand is expected to collaborate with the Jordan Brand again, once more bringing its iconic jeans to the feet. This time, Levi's will deliver a crisp denim spin on the third Jordan model, the Air Jordan 3.

There aren't any photos of the new Levi's Jordan shoe, not even a smidgen of a leak or teaser. But early mockups paint a promising picture of the pending sneaker, showcasing the Air Jordan 3 with rich blue denim uppers and splashes of black and cream-white "Sail" colors elsewhere.

If we're lucky, let's hope Levi's iconic red tab will also make the cut.

As if a Levi's Jordan 3 sneaker wasn't already a gift on its own, the collaboration will also include clothing, according to sneaker leakers.

Levi's x Jordan 501 jeans? Or better yet, more trucker jackets like last time? Yes, please (x2).

That's right, this is not Levi's and the Jordan Brand's first rodeo together. The two connected in 2018 for not one but three Jordan 4 sneakers wrapped in Levi's classic denim and tags. The collection was complete with collaborative trucker jackets marrying the Jumpman spirit with a timeless Levi's design.

Judging by the latest rumors, we're in for a similar treat with Levi's Air Jordan 3 collab. More denim shoes and apparel!

By the way, the newest Levi's x Jordan collab is anticipated to drop sometime in the spring...of 2026. The retail price? Potentially $226.

It's a lengthy wait, for sure. But we may be getting fed with some other Levi's Nikes before then.

Remember, the label is said to be dropping denim Air Max 95 sneakers this summer. Hopefully, they're still on the menu. Fingers crossed.