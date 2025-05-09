Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

First, Beyoncé. Now, Jordan. Levi's is doing it big for 2025.

The 172-old denim brand is expected to collaborate with the Jordan Brand again, once more bringing its iconic jeans to the feet. This time, Levi's will deliver a crisp denim spin on the third Jordan model, the Air Jordan 3.

Shop Air Jordan 3

There aren't any photos of the new Levi's Jordan shoe, not even a smidgen of a leak or teaser. But early mockups paint a promising picture of the pending sneaker, showcasing the Air Jordan 3 with rich blue denim uppers and splashes of black and cream-white "Sail" colors elsewhere.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If we're lucky, let's hope Levi's iconic red tab will also make the cut.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As if a Levi's Jordan 3 sneaker wasn't already a gift on its own, the collaboration will also include clothing, according to sneaker leakers.

Levi's x Jordan 501 jeans? Or better yet, more trucker jackets like last time? Yes, please (x2).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That's right, this is not Levi's and the Jordan Brand's first rodeo together. The two connected in 2018 for not one but three Jordan 4 sneakers wrapped in Levi's classic denim and tags. The collection was complete with collaborative trucker jackets marrying the Jumpman spirit with a timeless Levi's design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Judging by the latest rumors, we're in for a similar treat with Levi's Air Jordan 3 collab. More denim shoes and apparel!

By the way, the newest Levi's x Jordan collab is anticipated to drop sometime in the spring...of 2026. The retail price? Potentially $226.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's a lengthy wait, for sure. But we may be getting fed with some other Levi's Nikes before then.

Remember, the label is said to be dropping denim Air Max 95 sneakers this summer. Hopefully, they're still on the menu. Fingers crossed.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Seoul-Inspired Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Legimately Better Than Ever
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
  • Jordan’s Low-Rise Hybrid Becomes an Ultra-Clean Classic in "White Cement"
  • The Great Air Jordan 3 Wears a Super Crisp Pair of "Lucky Shorts"
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Rugged Training Sneaker Sets "Sail" for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • En Route: "The Afters" with LaQuan Smith & BMW
  • Half-Sandal, Half-Slipper, Entirely Impossible to Find
  • Trail Tested, City Approved: Brooks Brings New Life to the Cascadia Legacy
  • Only A$AP Nast Could Get COMME des GARÇONS to Make Album Merch
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now