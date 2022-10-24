Cole Buxton Ups the Ante With Its FW22 Outerwear

As we stride through fall, it’s hard not to think of and feel winter’s approach nearing. While the thought of cold snaps isn’t all that appealing, snapping up a new rotation of seasonal outerwear is enough to feel its excitement. Ready to showcase just how far it’s come as a brand in a showcase of FW22 mastery, Cole Buxton prepares the launch of its new outerwear options.

Watching independent brands grow is a special thing. From early capsules to the bubbling of the brand’s identity, the steady evolution from a small product selection to a dynamic, seasonal array of desirable wardrobe staples is an attention-worthy process. For Cole Buxton, this has been particularly true in its last two years in business.

Highly regarded for its effortless takes on oversized cotton tees and everyday vintage gym-inspired sweats, its interpretation of knitwear and outerwear has shown the brand’s maturity and highlighted the direction it wishes to take forward.

Last year saw the introduction of a series of silk outerwear lines characterized by bold finishes and strong silhouettes that expanded on the core shapes that have remained a driving factor throughout product drops.

This year’s expansion serves as the basis of its FW22 offering, arrives online this Friday, October 28. An evolution of the previous year’s selection, hooded jackets and gilets have been reworked and improved to a higher standard to deliver heightened luxury. Down-insulated, overfilled, and double-stitched, each piece features RiRi hardware.

FW22’s palette selection includes “Black Nylon,” “Translucent Grey,” and “Translucent Brown.”