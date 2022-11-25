Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Black Friday Spells Leather for Cole Buxton

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Cole Buxton
1 / 4

Black Friday is full of surprises, isn’t it? Whether you’re on the hunt for a bargain on that grail you’ve been eyeballing all year or awaiting a new drop from your favorite brand, there’s something for everyone. With the year nearing a close, Cole Buxton has put its best foot forward with an injection of new colorways of its wardrobe staples, alongside the arrival of its first leather pieces.

Setting a clear through line for your brand’s evolution is important, not only does it set the tone for continued growth, but it ensures your community stays hungry and engaged. Through a balancing act of restocks, improvements on fan favorites, and the introduction of new fabrications and fits, Cole Buxton has mastered the act.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While its staple fit tees remain core to the brand’s offering and see a welcomed expansion with “Forest Green” and “Washed Brown” versions of classics, it’s in knitwear and now leather, where it’s truly demonstrated its dedication to the craft.

Black Friday’s collection, which joins the sale (both are available online now), offers the brand armory several new lines.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Loose knit pieces make a welcomed return, with rich brown tones joining the selection, alongside newly developed script logo balaclavas perfectly suited to winter’s approach.

The most exciting arrival, however, is undoubtedly the new leather selection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Taking cues from the Denim Trucker, which was introduced earlier this year, the Leather Trucker features a characteristic oversized silhouette and soft tumbled leather. Subtly embossed branding has been applied to the rear, ensuring these luxury pieces retain CB’s sporting DNA.

Available in blue, green, and black, each is complimented by matching leather totes. Act fast - the green jacket’s full-size run has already been snatched up.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
  • Not All That's Gift-Wrapped Is Gold – But This Stuff Just Might Be
  • The Black Friday Deals You Actually Want to Shop
  • Here's How to Win a Year's Worth of Rare Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now