Black Friday Spells Leather for Cole Buxton

Black Friday is full of surprises, isn’t it? Whether you’re on the hunt for a bargain on that grail you’ve been eyeballing all year or awaiting a new drop from your favorite brand, there’s something for everyone. With the year nearing a close, Cole Buxton has put its best foot forward with an injection of new colorways of its wardrobe staples, alongside the arrival of its first leather pieces.

Setting a clear through line for your brand’s evolution is important, not only does it set the tone for continued growth, but it ensures your community stays hungry and engaged. Through a balancing act of restocks, improvements on fan favorites, and the introduction of new fabrications and fits, Cole Buxton has mastered the act.

While its staple fit tees remain core to the brand’s offering and see a welcomed expansion with “Forest Green” and “Washed Brown” versions of classics, it’s in knitwear and now leather, where it’s truly demonstrated its dedication to the craft.

Black Friday’s collection, which joins the sale (both are available online now), offers the brand armory several new lines.

Loose knit pieces make a welcomed return, with rich brown tones joining the selection, alongside newly developed script logo balaclavas perfectly suited to winter’s approach.

The most exciting arrival, however, is undoubtedly the new leather selection.

Taking cues from the Denim Trucker, which was introduced earlier this year, the Leather Trucker features a characteristic oversized silhouette and soft tumbled leather. Subtly embossed branding has been applied to the rear, ensuring these luxury pieces retain CB’s sporting DNA.

Available in blue, green, and black, each is complimented by matching leather totes. Act fast - the green jacket’s full-size run has already been snatched up.