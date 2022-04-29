Cole Buxton Just Reopened Fight Camp for Season 2

Tie up your laces, and pull on your gloves – Cole Buxton is reopening Fight Club for a second season, offering up a new graphic and fabrications as the biggest drop of the year touches down online.

Don't you just love when the boxing's on, you're down the pub surrounded by lads that reckon they could put Anthony Joshua through his paces and get to shadow boxing to prove it? Never change, Brits.

For the fighter in us all, no matter how big or small, Cole Buxton's Fight Club series is the key to unlocking it. No, there's no guarantee that it'll make a world-class boxer, but it'll surely have you looking the part.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, Fight Club was a capsule released by Cole Buxton a few years back. The vintage-styled graphic was met with huge demand, with both white and black styles of the t-shirt flying out of stock. A restock was inevitable due to the demand and sold out once more.

Bringing the style back into the fold, the team applied the fan-favorite graphic to hoodie styles before altering their audience to the introduction of a second season.

Landing in perfect time for Spring/Summer 2022, Fight Camp Season 2 offers up three monochromatic tees with an oversized graphic print at the rear. The new tees also come in a lighter fabrication that makes them ideal for the seasonal transition.

Fight Camp Season 2 is set to touchdown online on 29 April alongside a slew of other styles, including new knitwear, caps, pants, shorts, and more in the biggest drop of the year so far.