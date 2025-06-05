High-Tech Adventure Clothes Made of... Paper?

There is paper for writing, then there is paper for wearing. Goldwin, the technology-obsessed Japanese outdoorwear label, has been busy developing the latter.

As part of its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Goldwin has launched its latest “Paper Fiber” series.

A relaxed assortment of everyday clothing, ranging from a two-piece suit to a plain short-sleeved T-shirt, the range sits amongst Goldwin’s lifestyle offerings. But just because this isn’t cutting-edge adventure gear doesn’t mean it hasn’t been engineered with the Goldwin's typical forward-thinking methods.

This is a hi-tech adventure brand, after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Included in the Paper Fiber range (available to shop now on Golwin’s website) is an open-collar, checkered long-sleeve shirt. It’s the kind of conventional everyday item that borders on being banal, until you look at its inside tag: 63% recycled polyester, 25% paper, 12% linen. Yes, a quarter of this uncomplicated-looking shirt is paper!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s a similar story with a muted tailored suit from Goldwin, although there the paper quantity jumps to 36%.

The reason for all this paper? “Paper thread is a naturally derived material with excellent humidity control property,” states Goldwin. Of course, as with so many things the label creates, its intentions are purely functional.

The brand has been toying with various paper garments through its Re-Optimum line, designed to regulate the body’s temperature, and created paper fiber socks as early as 2021. However, this collection sees its paper experiments expand and infiltrate further into its casual-wear range.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Already a leading label finding innovative ways to turn natural materials into weather-defeating technical wear, these paper clothes provide further proof of Goldwin’s mastery of fabric technology.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.