CDG Took Salomon's Ballet Sneakers From Sleek to Thicc

Following a near-endless onslaught of increasingly lean sneakers, Salomon and COMME des GARÇONS opt out of the industry-wide competition that is to out-slim each other. Instead, the duo debuts a newly bulky, towering Mary Jane.

As inspired by the ongoing ballerina shoe fad as the rest of ‘em (searches for “ballet sneakers” grew by 1300% this year on LYST), the RX Marie-Jeanne Platform takes a wholly opposite approach to most. This shoe embraces a full-bodied silhouette over peers’ barely-there ones.

This amounts to beefy, toothy kicks to hike rather than tip-toe in, and an elegantly buckle-fastened fit.

Available for $280, in either an all-black or all-white color scheme, CDG's latest Salomon marries the former's penchant for dramatic, unconventional shapes with the latter's performance-first mentality. As per usual, by the way.

This isn’t the first time these two parties have come together to merge the weird and the wearable, fantasy with function. Ballooning grippy Salomon soles, in particular, has become something of a signature for COMME des GARÇONS’ work with the French footwear brand.

Over the years, the pairing has reimagined a number of Salomon's models into oversized statement pieces by expanding the sole unit. Today's reiteration of the flatter OG Marie-Jeanne is yet another addition to the expanding family of co-parented CDG x Salomon chunksters.

So, while to be viewed as less of a bird-flip to trends and more like an extension to joint projects of the past, the new CDG x Salomon sneakers still offer a welcome alternative to the super slender options of late.

While skinny sneakers reign supreme, there's still power in a bulked-up stomper.

