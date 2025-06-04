Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

CDG Took Salomon's Ballet Sneakers From Sleek to Thicc

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
La Garçonne
1 / 6

Following a near-endless onslaught of increasingly lean sneakers, Salomon and COMME des GARÇONS opt out of the industry-wide competition that is to out-slim each other. Instead, the duo debuts a newly bulky, towering Mary Jane. 

As inspired by the ongoing ballerina shoe fad as the rest of ‘em (searches for “ballet sneakers” grew by 1300% this year on LYST), the RX Marie-Jeanne Platform takes a wholly opposite approach to most. This shoe embraces a full-bodied silhouette over peers’ barely-there ones.

Shop Salomon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This amounts to beefy, toothy kicks to hike rather than tip-toe in, and an elegantly buckle-fastened fit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available for $280, in either an all-black or all-white color scheme, CDG's latest Salomon marries the former's penchant for dramatic, unconventional shapes with the latter's performance-first mentality. As per usual, by the way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This isn’t the first time these two parties have come together to merge the weird and the wearable, fantasy with function. Ballooning grippy Salomon soles, in particular, has become something of a signature for COMME des GARÇONS’ work with the French footwear brand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Over the years, the pairing has reimagined a number of Salomon's models into oversized statement pieces by expanding the sole unit. Today's reiteration of the flatter OG Marie-Jeanne is yet another addition to the expanding family of co-parented CDG x Salomon chunksters. 

So, while to be viewed as less of a bird-flip to trends and more like an extension to joint projects of the past, the new CDG x Salomon sneakers still offer a welcome alternative to the super slender options of late. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While skinny sneakers reign supreme, there's still power in a bulked-up stomper.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The CdG Rejuvenation of Nike's Breezy Throwback Runner
What To Read Next
  • Hender Scheme & Vibram Rethink How Sneakers Are Made
  • CDG Took Salomon's Ballet Sneakers From Sleek to Thicc
  • A Stüssy Shirt for Your Bed
  • A Flattened adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Reborn as a Textural Treat
  • Square-Toed Converse?!
  • adidas Unearths a Super Slick, Breezy Runner from the Disco Era
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now