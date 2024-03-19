Sign up to never miss a drop
Salomon Is Turning Recovery Slides Into Mary Janes

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

What happens when you combine Mary Jane shoes with technical recovery footwear? Well, Salomon’s upcoming RX MARIE JEANNE has the answer. 

The footwear model takes two contrasting styles of footwear and brings them together into a sandal for the summer season. 

The upper of the RX MARIE JEANNE has the typical shape of a traditional Mary Jane, with a deep opening and single strap running across the top of the foot, but it's crafted with more technical fabrics — this is a Salomon sneaker, after all.

On the upper, a combination of stretchy and breathable 3D mesh with nubuck leather is deployed while an EVA midsole is added for lightweight cushioning. The slip-on sneaker has all the technology you would want from a Salomon recovery shoe, just offered in a new shape. 

The RX MARIE JEANNE is currently listed on Salomon’s website for £120 and will be available to shop on April 4 (although the US website doesn’t have the shoe uploaded, yet). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Mary Jane shoes have been enjoying some new-found popularity recently: the Maison Margiela Mary Jane Tabi was crowned as the product of the moment by LYST at the end of last year (helped by the viral story of the Tabi Swiper) and celebrities like Tyler, The Creator and Harry Styles have been wearing the footwear model. 

And while the traditional style of shoe has slowly gained popularity, it has also been increasingly experimented with. Many recent sneaker collaborations, (such as Vans x Goodfight, Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS, and Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Kiko Kostadinovx ASICS) have all turned Mary Jane shoes into sneakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It seems that no sneaker is safe from getting the Mary Jane treatment and Salomon is the latest brand to jump on the hype, joining the fun by way of a recovery slide mashup.

