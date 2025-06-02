Having Mastered Flat Shoes, Miu Miu Goes HOKA

In a major move away from the slender sneaker shape it helped popularize, Miu Miu quietly introduced a shoe that bears striking resemblance to HOKA's extra-thicc running sneakers. Because, when everyone is following your lead, it's time to do a 180.

In its pursuit of slimming down footwear, Miu Miu has perfected equivalents to the adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 while collaborating directly with New Balance on red-hot super-flat leather dad shoes.

Miu Miu going HOKA? Who could've guessed?

Known for their ultra-cushioned soles and lightweight uppers, HOKA running sneakers are an elderly favorite that've spilled over into broader shoe culture.

Copied aplenty by industry peers like Saucony, adidas, New Balance and Costco(?!), HOKA's no stranger to influencing, if you will. There's a reason that Nike, seeking redemption, is aping the HOKA approach.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

To be clear, Miu Miu’s surprisingly thick Technical Fabric sneakers are not a collaboration with HOKA.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But they do seem something of an homage.

Priced at around $800, Miu Miu's chunkish sneakers also costs about five times more than its supposed muse. It's available through Miu Miu's international websites in three neutral colorways of all-white, gray, or green with gum-sole detailing.

HOKA's hardly a stranger to capital-f "Fashion," so a true Miu Miu HOKA is hardly out of the question. But the Prada-owned imprint's take on the beefy runner is a nice enough standalone, albeit maybe a touch less functionally aggro than HOKA's typically high-spec trail shoes (all the better to flatter Miu Miu's signature prep styling).

Imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery, eh?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.