These Woven Leather Sneakers Ain’t Bottega. But They Might as Well Be

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We've seen many Bottega Veneta-style sneakers. But Converse's woven leather sneakers might be the finest yet.

The all-black Chuck 70 sneaker features slicked-up toes and soles, along with elegantly woven leather uppers. It's literally a "Bottega" Chuck Taylor, so good, you'll start looking for the luxury label's logo.

But nope, just Converse and All-Stars, which isn't a major surprise. The sneaker brand has designed great leather Chucks (slick trousers, too). Woven leather pairs are just next-level.

The nicely intertwined leather uppers evoke the same energy as Bottega's signature intrecciato pieces. The woven leather design has been applied to almost everything within the brand's universe, from its delicious handbags to footwear. The brand now offers an intrecciato suitcase, too.

Bottega Veneta has also presented its own Chuck Taylor-style sneakers. The Vulcan and Denver models specifically come to mind, and even feature their own branded circular, All-Star-ish patch on the sidewalls.

Take Converse's beautifully braided effort as a reciprocity of that love, in the best and most luxurious way.

The woven leather Converse Chuck 70 sneaker is now available at several retailers, including END. and Extra Butter, priced around $120.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
