Great Sneakers Birth Great Pants

Sure, you’ve heard of leather Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. But how about leather Converse Chuck Taylor pants?

For its third team-up with the Osaka boutique IMA:ZINE, Converse’s Japanese imprint is releasing its most ubiquitous sneaker in pant form.

Much like past projects (which include pleated wool pants), the garment borrows elements from Chuck Taylor footwear.

In this case, the wide leather trousers echo a recent luxe leather Chuck Taylor rework by Converse Addict, a Japan-exclusive line that reimagines Converse’s heritage silhouettes with premium materials and meticulous construction.

The pants and the sneakers don’t just look similar, they share textures. The shoes’ laces and the string for the pants’ adjustable waist are made from the same material, circled by identical metal eyelets and finished with a subtle sheen.

The shoe’s leather stays firmly black. But among the roomy, obsidian-toned folds, an embroidered I:Z back-pocket logo detailing stands out.

Though inspired by its American counterpart, Converse’s Nipponese branch operates as a fully independent brand. Unlike in America, where Converse is owned by Nike, the Japanese conglomerate ITOCHU owns the trademark for Japan. And as such, Japanese Converse are completely different from those found stateside.

Just this year, Converse Japan surprised us with a suave penny loafer and a slick, moccasin-style All-Star. It also has a penchant for creating suave clothing, including collarless blazers with concealed buttons.

It wouldn’t be a Japan-exclusive drop, however, without one familiar caveat. Retailing for ¥43,000 (about $284), the pants are sold exclusively through IMA:ZINE’s Osaka store and website. For anyone else on the other side of the pond, copping a pair won’t be easy.

