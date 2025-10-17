Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Great Sneakers Birth Great Pants

Written by Max Rossi in Style

Sure, you’ve heard of leather Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. But how about leather Converse Chuck Taylor pants?  

For its third team-up with the Osaka boutique IMA:ZINE, Converse’s Japanese imprint is releasing its most ubiquitous sneaker in pant form. 

SHOP CONVERSE

Much like past projects (which include pleated wool pants), the garment borrows elements from Chuck Taylor footwear. 

In this case, the wide leather trousers echo a recent luxe leather Chuck Taylor rework by Converse Addict, a Japan-exclusive line that reimagines Converse’s heritage silhouettes with premium materials and meticulous construction.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
IMA:ZINE
1 / 4

The pants and the sneakers don’t just look similar, they share textures. The shoes’ laces and the string for the pants’ adjustable waist are made from the same material, circled by identical metal eyelets and finished with a subtle sheen.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoe’s leather stays firmly black. But among the roomy, obsidian-toned folds, an embroidered I:Z back-pocket logo detailing stands out.

Though inspired by its American counterpart, Converse’s Nipponese branch operates as a fully independent brand. Unlike in America, where Converse is owned by Nike, the Japanese conglomerate ITOCHU owns the trademark for Japan. And as such, Japanese Converse are completely different from those found stateside.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Just this year, Converse Japan  surprised us with a suave penny loafer and a slick, moccasin-style All-Star. It also has a penchant for creating suave clothing, including collarless blazers with concealed buttons. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It wouldn’t be a Japan-exclusive drop, however, without one familiar caveat. Retailing for ¥43,000 (about $284), the pants are sold exclusively through IMA:ZINE’s Osaka store and website. For anyone else on the other side of the pond, copping a pair won’t be easy.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • To Be This Classy Leather Chuck Taylor, It Takes Tough Skin (& Soles)
  • Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air
  • The Best Affordable Sneakers For Every Style
  • Back for Seconds: The Converse x Highsnobiety Pass It On Brunch Returns to Café de Flore
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
What To Read Next
  • For Your Consideration: Emerging Artists On Our Radar
  • A Rare Kind of Air Max Slips Into an Iconic Nike Outfit
  • Great Sneakers Birth Great Pants
  • Lessons On Oura Maxxing With Kitty Lever
  • Nike's Golden Leather Air Max Has Big Bumble Energy
  • The Classy Leather Nike Shox Sneaker With Horsepower
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now