Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Classy Leather Chuck Taylor With Tough Skin (& Soles)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Leather jackets have long been a symbol of cool, rebellion, and even toughness. So when Converse's classic Chuck Taylor slips into its own, it becomes all those things. Add a sprinkle of luxe, too.

Converse Addict has revealed a new premium Chuck Taylor, wrapped in slick black leather courtesy of its friends at ECCO.

Shop Converse

Under the hood, the Converse sneaker offers high-tech cushioning for a comfortable yet extremely durable ride. It also features Vibram soles, making for an even more well-built sneaker, complete with mega-grip and slip resistance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There have been other luxe leather Converse sneakers before. But the latest take on the classic is better, tougher. Don't let the nice leather jacket fool you.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The leather Chucks hail from Converse Addict, a Japanese-exclusive line of high-end products and collaborations featuring top-tier makes. Think sumptuous suede All-Star runners and crisp Chucks with zippers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The newest shoes are a part of Addict's holiday collection, which also includes an All Star II and a low-top Chuck Taylor, both made from high-quality canvas materials and featuring sturdy Vibram soles.

The holiday capsule drops on October 14 on Converse Japan's website. And yes, that includes the fine leather Chucks, which will retail for ¥36,300 (around $238).

Shop Converse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don’t You Dare Call Converse’s Japanese-Made Dress Shoe a “Sneaker-Loafer”
  • Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock
  • Saucony's Classic Dad Shoe Is an Incredibly Dapper Brogue Stepper Now
  • The Classy Leather Chuck Taylor With Tough Skin (& Soles)
  • Dummy Thicc Nike Air Maxes for Aliens
  • A Nutty New Balance Dad Shoe So Good, You Can Almost Taste It
  • A Twisted Experiment From the Modern Inventor of Jeans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now