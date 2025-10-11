The Classy Leather Chuck Taylor With Tough Skin (& Soles)

Leather jackets have long been a symbol of cool, rebellion, and even toughness. So when Converse's classic Chuck Taylor slips into its own, it becomes all those things. Add a sprinkle of luxe, too.

Converse Addict has revealed a new premium Chuck Taylor, wrapped in slick black leather courtesy of its friends at ECCO.

Under the hood, the Converse sneaker offers high-tech cushioning for a comfortable yet extremely durable ride. It also features Vibram soles, making for an even more well-built sneaker, complete with mega-grip and slip resistance.

There have been other luxe leather Converse sneakers before. But the latest take on the classic is better, tougher. Don't let the nice leather jacket fool you.

The leather Chucks hail from Converse Addict, a Japanese-exclusive line of high-end products and collaborations featuring top-tier makes. Think sumptuous suede All-Star runners and crisp Chucks with zippers.

The newest shoes are a part of Addict's holiday collection, which also includes an All Star II and a low-top Chuck Taylor, both made from high-quality canvas materials and featuring sturdy Vibram soles.

The holiday capsule drops on October 14 on Converse Japan's website. And yes, that includes the fine leather Chucks, which will retail for ¥36,300 (around $238).

