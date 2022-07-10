Converse Just Triple Dosed on Chuck DNA

Brand: Converse

Model: Chuck 70 AT-CX, Run Star Legacy CX, qLugged 2.0 CC X HI

Release Date: Fall 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Converse

Editor's Notes: It could certainly be argued that Converse's basal DNA is perfect – a true "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" type of situation.

Honestly, there's nothing wrong with a classic pair of Chuck 70s; they're the perfect flats for exercises like deadlifts and squats, a great choice for throwing on with longer socks in summer, and will certainly do the job for any casual 'fits your looking to throw on. Basically, the Converse Chuck 70 is an allrounder.

Converse

For these reasons, it's no surprise that Converse has taken the silhouette as a base of evolution, a staging ground for creating new styles that have played a key role in pushing the shoe's legacy forward.

Over the past few seasons, there have been plenty of examples – such as the Chuck 70 Trek, the Run Star Hike, and its Platform iteration. These styles have quickly boomed into popularity, setting the stage for further experimentation and evolution of the winning formula. Next in line for FW22 is a triple threat of styles that celebrate the classic DNA of the Chuck through elevation and exaggeration.

Converse

On offer is the outdoor-inspired Chuck 70 AT-CX. Pairing a bold stance with lightweight comfort, the tinkered sneaker takes the aesthetic of a duck boot in three easy-wearing colorways. Releasing alongside it is the Run Star Legacy CX, which features a sculpted midsole and CX Foam.

Last, but by no means least, is the Lugged 2.0 CC X HI. This style is as exaggerated as it gets, with a super chunky layered sole that bares some similar details to the sacai x Nike VaporWaffle.