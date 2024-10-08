Stüssy & Converse’s Chuck 70s Are Unreservedly Reptilian

When regular collaborators Stüssy and Converse link up for a pair of sneakers, it often results in a textural treat for the eyes (and feet).

Hairy, fuzzy suede has been the material of choice for many of their recent link-ups and the upcoming Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 is similarly textural — but this time it’s achieved through reptilian means.

The new collaboration is snake-inspired with faux reptile skin covering the entire upper of the hi-top sneaker. Even Converse’s All-Star branding is obscured by the scaly stuff (although, Stüssy’s star-shaped logo does appear, embroidered onto the outside).

The rest of the shoe, such as the laces, sole-unit, and lining, are dressed in white, letting the snakeskin take center stage. The shoes are expected to launch on Stüssy’s website on October 11 before a wider release (this is yet to be confirmed by the brand).

Stüssy and snakeskin have a long history, this isn’t the first time it has covered sneakers in the fabric. From sunglasses to workwear jackets, the Californian label has proven to have an affinity with the animal’s patterned skin — and it’s not alone.

Wales Bonner x adidas, Alexis Sablone x Nike, Martine Rose x Clarks… the scaly sneaker options have swollen lately. And they all add weight to our previous theory that animal print is a neutral.