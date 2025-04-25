Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Is What It Looks Like When One Converse Eats Another

Written by Tom Barker in Style

In an act of Frankenstein-esque experimentation, the creative minds at Japanese fashion label doublet have combined two of Converse’s most enduring footwear models. 

The Converse AllStar, which has a history dating back to 1917, and the slightly more youthful Converse Jack Purcell, invented back in 1935, have become one. Or, more accurately, one has engulfed the other. 

This sneaker collaboration sees the distinctive sole unit of the Jack Purcell attached to the bottom of an AllStar. This means the famously thin-soled shoe transforms into a far more bulky proposition.

But it doesn’t end there, the Jack Purcell’s rounded toe cap extends right the way up to the top of the Converse AllStar. It’s wrapping itself right around Converse’s most ubiquitous footwear model!

The hybrid, mismatched shoe is launching exclusively in Japan on April 26. It will be available both on doublet’s website and in-store at select doublet stockists such as Dover Street Market Ginza where the brand has constructed a life-size witch statue standing over the shoes.

(It’s a genuinely creepy sight so if you’re easily freaked out, I’d recommend online shopping in this case.)

And if the doubled-up sneakers aren’t enough zany fashion design for you, they arrive with matching hoodies and T-shirts where dummy legs wearing the Converse shoes emerge from pockets and drawstrings. 

It’s all brilliantly playful, brilliantly weird stuff. And what else would you expect from the makers of bat-wielding sandals

