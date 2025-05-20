Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Yes, Naruto's getting his own Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Actually, a few characters are getting their own Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes as part of a full Naruto Shippuden x Converse collection. Specifically, the other collaborative sneakers will be inspired by Sasuke, Gaara, and Kashi.

Like other Naruto shoe collabs, each Converse sneaker speaks directly to the characters, with colorways and clelver details inspired by their appearances and special powers.

For instance, Kakashi's Converse sneakers appear in white and blue, nodding to his general look. The shoe also features a Sharingan symbol on the tongue, referencing his ability to copy other's moves and powers. At the same time, two straps appear across the shoelaces, similar to the bandages wrapping his leg.

It's arguably one of the pack's coolest pairs, rightfully for the coolest character.

The collection also includes a black and red Converse Weapon for Itachi, as well as collaborative clothes. The apparel collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and backpacks referencing the Naruto Shippuden characters.

But wait, there's more. Converse will also allow fans to customize their Naruto kicks, with the ability to mix up the shoe's color, the signature Converse bumper license plate, and even the graphics to their liking.

To the anime-loving sneakers wondering how to cop, the Naruto Shippuden x Converse collection will drop at Converse on May 22.

Sneaker labels can't seem to get enough Naruto. The anime has racked up some serious collabs over the years, including ASICS sneakers and Mizuno steppers. Naruto Crocs clogs? Got those, too.

It's now time for Naruto Chucks.

