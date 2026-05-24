Anna Sui’s Pretty Converse High-Top Is Pure Goth Girl Romance

Converse and Anna Sui is a collaboration that works on every level. In fact, the only surprise is how it took this long.

The pair have teamed up to unveil a gothic-inspired All Star high-top.

From the get-go, this is a very Anna Sui looking shoe. It’s both playful and romantic simultaneously. All while wholeheartedly looking like a Converse All Star.

The All Star is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable silhouettes in sneaker history. With Anna Sui’s name attached, it’s only more so.

Anna Sui 1 / 3

Dressed in black canvas (nothing out of the ordinary there) and enhanced with her namesake brand’s motifs and embellishments, this is a moody high-top. There’s funky, sparkly even, laces to add to the mix too. The purple accents throughout may scream Wednesday Addams, but it’s actually the brand’s signature color, and Anna did it first.

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It’s the kind of collab that feels like it should have happened years ago. Instead, it lands right on time: Anna Sui’s gothic romance with Converse’s icon status. The result? A sneaker that’s every bit as cool as it sounds.

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