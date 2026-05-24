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Anna Sui’s Pretty Converse High-Top Is Pure Goth Girl Romance

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Converse and Anna Sui is a collaboration that works on every level. In fact, the only surprise is how it took this long. 

The pair have teamed up to unveil a gothic-inspired All Star high-top.

shop converse

From the get-go, this is a very Anna Sui looking shoe. It’s both playful and romantic simultaneously. All while wholeheartedly looking like a Converse All Star. 

The All Star is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable silhouettes in sneaker history. With Anna Sui’s name attached, it’s only more so.

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Anna Sui
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Dressed in black canvas (nothing out of the ordinary there) and enhanced with her namesake brand’s motifs and embellishments, this is a moody high-top. There’s funky, sparkly even, laces to add to the mix too. The purple accents throughout may scream Wednesday Addams, but it’s actually the brand’s signature color, and Anna did it first.

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It’s the kind of collab that feels like it should have happened years ago. Instead, it lands right on time: Anna Sui’s gothic romance with Converse’s icon status. The result? A sneaker that’s every bit as cool as it sounds.

shop converse all star high top

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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