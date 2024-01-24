Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Time Has Come for Naruto x Crocs

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

One of the most popular Manga series of all time, Naruto is not only famous for the 720 binge-worthy episodes that its manga and anime series produced but also for its presence in the streetwear scene.

If we look back at 2023 alone, the series is responsible for some big-name sneaker releases with both Nike Jordan and ASICS.

Now, early into the new year, photos have emerged online of a new release together with the most prolific footwear collaborator there is, Crocs.

The brand has collaborators as disparate as Balenciaga, Hello Kitty, and McDonald's in its vast catalog — so it was only a matter of time before Crocs tapped Naruto to get on board.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaboration uses a familiar model as its base, the Crocs Classic Clog, but it has given the brand's most famous model a host of new features.

Amongst the many Naruto-themed details on these Crocs, Naruto Uzumaki's headband has been recreated with its silver metal plate sitting on the top of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The headband attaches to the mule's heel strap which has been decked out in a puffy fabric (a far more comfortable-looking material than the regular heel strap) and a detachable pocket.

Plus, as is customary for any Crocs Classic Clog collaboration, there are a bunch of custom Naruto Jibbitz to pick from that can be added to the front of the shoe.

So far, pictures have emerged of the shoe in green or orange. However, before you start deciding which pair you want to buy, it's important to note that these are just samples.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There's no saying whether both colorways will be released (or if any of them will be released, for that matter). These leaked photos do tend to be quite reliable though, as was the case with the early blurry image of ASICS' Naruto collaboration.

Crocs' experimental footwear releases made it both an enigma and a roaring success in 2023. Now, if the leaked images are to be believed, it has managed to get yet another big name to customize its stylish rubber footwear.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1DR-Pod Crossbody Bag
Diesel
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
1906
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Haffel Sweater
Dries Van Noten
$265
We Recommend
  • star wars 10 movie trailer
    25 Iconic Movie Monologues That Every Film Buff Should Know in 2024
    • Lifestyle
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • Crocs Salehe Bembury
    The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Diesel leather bag
    Diesel, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • naruto crocs
    The Time Has Come for Naruto x Crocs
    • Sneakers
  • JAY-Z's Roc Nation x Moncler collaboration puffers, jackets, coats worn by models
    JAY-Z Designed Roc Nation's Startlingly Beautiful Moncler Collaboration
    • Style
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Golf Mule slip-on shoe
    Who Cares Who These Jordan 1 Mules Are For — They're Amazing
    • Sneakers
  • Kendrick Lamar wears Chanel at the Chanel SS24 couture runway show
    Chanel's SS24 Couture Show Was Basically a Kendrick Lamar Show
    • Style
  • comme des garcons hoka tc 1.0
    COMME des GARÇONS' HOKA Sneaker Collab Is Extra Normal
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023