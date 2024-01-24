The Time Has Come for Naruto x Crocs

One of the most popular Manga series of all time, Naruto is not only famous for the 720 binge-worthy episodes that its manga and anime series produced but also for its presence in the streetwear scene.

If we look back at 2023 alone, the series is responsible for some big-name sneaker releases with both Nike Jordan and ASICS.

Now, early into the new year, photos have emerged online of a new release together with the most prolific footwear collaborator there is, Crocs.

The brand has collaborators as disparate as Balenciaga, Hello Kitty, and McDonald's in its vast catalog — so it was only a matter of time before Crocs tapped Naruto to get on board.

The collaboration uses a familiar model as its base, the Crocs Classic Clog, but it has given the brand's most famous model a host of new features.

Amongst the many Naruto-themed details on these Crocs, Naruto Uzumaki's headband has been recreated with its silver metal plate sitting on the top of the shoe.

The headband attaches to the mule's heel strap which has been decked out in a puffy fabric (a far more comfortable-looking material than the regular heel strap) and a detachable pocket.

Plus, as is customary for any Crocs Classic Clog collaboration, there are a bunch of custom Naruto Jibbitz to pick from that can be added to the front of the shoe.

So far, pictures have emerged of the shoe in green or orange. However, before you start deciding which pair you want to buy, it's important to note that these are just samples.

There's no saying whether both colorways will be released (or if any of them will be released, for that matter). These leaked photos do tend to be quite reliable though, as was the case with the early blurry image of ASICS' Naruto collaboration.

Crocs' experimental footwear releases made it both an enigma and a roaring success in 2023. Now, if the leaked images are to be believed, it has managed to get yet another big name to customize its stylish rubber footwear.