Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good

Everyone's got their own dad shoe these days, even Converse. Last year, the sneaker brand introduced its take on the retro running shoe craze with the incredibly chunky Starfire SC RE MA sneaker. Fast forward to 2025, the shoe is better than before (tougher, too).

Converse has given the Starfire sneaker a military-style makeover, wrapping it up with rugged materials and details for a more built-to-last feel.

Specifically, the sneaker now comes with ripstop nylon underlays and regular smooth suede touches, upping the sneaker's durability and resistance to wear and tear. The Converse Starfire sneaker also features a more convenient shoelace system, adjustable with a single move.

Converse has even rendered its running-coded sneaker in two calm colorways, black and foliage green, reiterating the military influences and function-focused vibe.

It's an upgrade, for sure. But most of the shoe is the same Starfire SC as before, maintaining the intentionally "uncool" runner design inspired by performance shoes from the '90s. Translation: it's still a super chunky "dad shoe" but more rugged.

Dad shoes are everywhere right now, including the Nike brand shelves. On top of Nike's many old-school runners and Converse's Starfire steppers, the Jordan Brand also has a Jumpman dad shoe brewing.