Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Everyone's got their own dad shoe these days, even Converse. Last year, the sneaker brand introduced its take on the retro running shoe craze with the incredibly chunky Starfire SC RE MA sneaker. Fast forward to 2025, the shoe is better than before (tougher, too).

Converse has given the Starfire sneaker a military-style makeover, wrapping it up with rugged materials and details for a more built-to-last feel.

Shop Converse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Specifically, the sneaker now comes with ripstop nylon underlays and regular smooth suede touches, upping the sneaker's durability and resistance to wear and tear. The Converse Starfire sneaker also features a more convenient shoelace system, adjustable with a single move.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Converse has even rendered its running-coded sneaker in two calm colorways, black and foliage green, reiterating the military influences and function-focused vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's an upgrade, for sure. But most of the shoe is the same Starfire SC as before, maintaining the intentionally "uncool" runner design inspired by performance shoes from the '90s. Translation: it's still a super chunky "dad shoe" but more rugged.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dad shoes are everywhere right now, including the Nike brand shelves. On top of Nike's many old-school runners and Converse's Starfire steppers, the Jordan Brand also has a Jumpman dad shoe brewing.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$65.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Shai's Techy Zip-Up Sneaker Begins Converse Basketball's New Era
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Chuck Taylors Turned Into Chunk-tastic Mary Jane Stompers
    • Sneakers
  • It's All Coming Up Converse: 2024's Laced-Up Legacy
    • Sneakers
  • The Retro-Cool Low-Rise Converse Sneaker Has Officially Gone Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • Meet Tyler the Creator's Le Fleur Jogger, an All-New Super-Flat Converse Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
    • Style
  • If Cyborgs Wore Sunglasses, They’d Choose Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
    • Style
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now