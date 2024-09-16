Converse's Got Its Own Wonderfully Beefy Dad Shoe

Everyone wants their own super chunky running sneakers (or at least the look of a beefy running shoe), including Converse.

After delivering some New Balance-y Starfire shoes, Converse Japan has created a new Starfire SC RE MA sneaker, which I like to call the "Converse dad shoes."

The Converse Starfire sneaker features traditional runner tooling, like airy mesh and clean suede layers for the upper. It is also complete with silver paneling, which truly evokes the Y2K performance shoe vibe.

Of course, what checks the "dad shoe" box for the Converse Starfire SC RE MA is its sturdy, chunked-up sole. The stocky foundation is infused with Converse's lightweight foam cushioning system, making the sneaker not only look the part of a retro runner but also assumably perform like one.

Overall, the Converse Japan shoes kind of remind me of PUMA's Velophasis sneakers in shape and appearance — but these are for All-Stars, of course.

If you love the Velophasis and Chuck Taylors, the Converse Starfire steppers may be your next sneaker. Converse's Starfire SC RE MA sneakers arrive in two stylish colorways, gray/blue and beige/red, which appear to be exclusive to Japan.

Either way, I think Converse's sneaker will be a good dad...shoe.