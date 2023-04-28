Sign up to never miss a drop
This Corduroy Modelo Cap Is a Spring/Summer Mood

in AccessoriesWords By Alek Rose

Building a collection of garments can be a seriously pricey task these days. From archive luxury collections to trading cards, sneakers, or vintage tee collections, the art of collecting has become so popular that it takes more than a passion for the clothes nowadays. With that said, there are certain categories that lend themselves to collecting: take baseball caps, for example.

With a relatively low price point, building a collection of caps is a nice way to channel that energy. We’ve been big on vintage merch caps over recent years. The familiarity of the logos contrasts with the sense of tribal exclusivity gained by wearing a niche brand. Need an example? This corduroy Modelo cap.

On the one hand, everyone knows the Modelo logo, which makes it a focal point. On the other hand, it’s not a logo you regularly see being worn. For lovers of a cold Modelo, this cap is an invaluable accessory. It helps that the off-white corduroy base and dark navy embroidered Modelo logo work effortlessly together.

If you’re in the market for a new staple cap for spring and summer, or can’t help adding another vintage-style merch piece to your collection, don’t miss the Modelo cap. You can take 40 percent off the $35 price tag at checkout for a limited time.

Shop the corduroy Modelo cap below.

Corduroy Cap

Corduroy Cap

$35

Modelo

Buy at Urban Outfitters

